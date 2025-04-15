Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Purchases Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Lululemon Athletica stock on April 8th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) on 4/9/2025.

LULU traded down $4.12 on Tuesday, reaching $255.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,557,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,926. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $423.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $329.34 and its 200 day moving average is $339.62. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LULU. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup set a $330.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

