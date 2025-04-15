Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 15th (AA, AC, ACDC, ADM, ADNT, ADSK, AFN, AGI, AGL, ALB)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 15th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $47.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$29.00 to C$24.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC)

had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $6.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $51.00 to $49.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $13.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $400.00 to $350.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$49.00 to C$46.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$48.00.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $6.00 to $5.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $3.50 to $6.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $77.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $85.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $22.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $123.00 to $100.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $90.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $235.00 to $195.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $8.00 to $6.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$51.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $100.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.50 to $17.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $370.00 to $335.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $14.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $65.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $105.00 to $75.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 520 ($6.86) to GBX 525 ($6.92). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $111.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $120.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $63.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $49.00 to $53.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $27.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $76.00 to $77.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $70.00 to $53.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $52.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.50 to $9.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Breedon Group (LON:BREE) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 650 ($8.57) to GBX 625 ($8.24). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $118.00 to $138.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $60.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $85.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $67.00 to $62.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$77.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $350.00 to $300.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $166.00 to $158.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $388.00 to $362.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$120.00 to C$95.00.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$165.00 to C$150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $15.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its target price lowered by CIBC from $150.00 to $120.00. They currently have an outperformer rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $64.00 to $60.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $407.00 to $315.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $71.00 to $69.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$51.00 to C$49.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $116.00 to $111.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $131.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 2,850 ($37.58) to GBX 2,700 ($35.60). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$24.50 to C$22.50. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $51.00 to $71.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $184.00 to $173.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $62.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $44.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $51.00 to $41.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $240.00 to $230.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $95.00 to $80.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $100.00 to $80.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $103.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $164.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $155.00 to $125.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $130.00 to $105.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E) was given a C$2.30 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $302.00 to $285.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $2.50 to $2.00. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $172.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) had its target price lowered by Benchmark Co. from $25.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target cut by Stephens from $59.00 to $57.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $31.00 to $25.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $123.00 to $118.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $8.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its target price raised by Stephens from $75.00 to $80.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $52.00 to $45.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $270.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $55.00 to $42.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $6.00 to $2.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $63.00 to $61.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $195.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $267.00 to $240.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) was given a C$0.42 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $203.00 to $212.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $448.00 to $387.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $165.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) had its target price cut by Alliance Global Partners from $15.00 to $8.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $680.00 to $650.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $760.00 to $720.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $610.00 to $560.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) was given a C$53.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$45.00 to C$49.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $47.00 to $41.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $3.50 to $2.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $42.00 to $44.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $173.00 to $165.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $900.00 to $700.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $900.00 to $700.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $270.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) was given a C$141.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $95.00 to $87.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 8,900 ($117.35) to GBX 7,500 ($98.89). The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$91.00 to C$85.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $18.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $260.00 to $215.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$17.00.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $58.00 to $50.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $84.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $825.00 to $750.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kooth (LON:KOO) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 580 ($7.65) to GBX 490 ($6.46). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $52.00 to $40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $28.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 450 ($5.93) to GBX 330 ($4.35). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $92.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$58.00.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $55.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its price target reduced by Barrington Research from $27.00 to $25.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $250.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $7.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $62.00 to $40.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) was given a C$51.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $161.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $510.00 to $480.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $225.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $235.00 to $220.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $205.00 to $189.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $208.00 to $200.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $175.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $90.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$18.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) had its target price reduced by Benchmark Co. from $28.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 790 ($10.42) to GBX 660 ($8.70). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $1,150.00 to $1,140.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $1,280.00 to $1,025.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $1,250.00 to $1,025.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $88.00 to $82.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from $54.00 to $59.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $59.00 to $48.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $180.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Optima Health (LON:OPT) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 220 ($2.90). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$35.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $210.00 to $180.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $60.00 to $58.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $11.00 to $10.00. UBS Group AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $12.00 to $11.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $75.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $245.00 to $220.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $26.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $150.00 to $178.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$62.00 to C$59.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $122.00 to $110.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $26.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $190.00 to $160.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $11.50 to $9.50. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $80.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $12.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $14.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $32.00 to $25.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $90.00 to $72.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RTX (NYSE:RTX) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $136.00 to $144.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $148.00 to $140.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $114.00 to $103.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $120.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $12.00 to $9.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $39.00 to $32.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sagicor Financial (TSE:SFC) was given a C$9.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $59.00 to $58.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) was given a C$82.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $62.00 to $55.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $358.00 to $349.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $650.00 to $600.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $690.00 to $555.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $690.00 to $680.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $77.00 to $75.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $23.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$65.00 to C$63.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,410.00 to $1,375.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$62.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $147.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $27.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$74.00 to C$76.00. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $60.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $41.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $59.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $6.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $165.00 to $125.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$57.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $172.00 to $170.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $76.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $18.00 to $24.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $32.00 to $39.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VP (LON:VP) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 950 ($12.53) to GBX 905 ($11.93). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $6.50. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) had its price target cut by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $6.60 to $6.20. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$12.00 to C$11.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $320.00 to $275.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $14.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $61.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $88.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 3,700 ($48.79) to GBX 3,300 ($43.51). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $172.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$57.00.

Block (NYSE:XYZ) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $97.00 to $70.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $148.00 to $151.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) was given a $13.87 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $98.00 to $87.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $11.00 to $9.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $105.00 to $71.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

