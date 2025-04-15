Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 15th (AA, AC, ACDC, ADM, ADNT, ADSK, AFN, AGI, AGL, ALB)

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2025

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 15th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $47.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$29.00 to C$24.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $6.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $51.00 to $49.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $13.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $400.00 to $350.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$49.00 to C$46.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$48.00.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $6.00 to $5.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $3.50 to $6.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $77.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $85.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $22.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $123.00 to $100.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $90.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $235.00 to $195.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $8.00 to $6.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$51.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $100.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.50 to $17.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $370.00 to $335.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $14.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $65.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $105.00 to $75.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 520 ($6.86) to GBX 525 ($6.92). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $111.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $120.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $63.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $49.00 to $53.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $27.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $76.00 to $77.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $70.00 to $53.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $52.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.50 to $9.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Breedon Group (LON:BREE) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 650 ($8.57) to GBX 625 ($8.24). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $118.00 to $138.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $60.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $85.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $67.00 to $62.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$77.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $350.00 to $300.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $166.00 to $158.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $388.00 to $362.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$120.00 to C$95.00.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$165.00 to C$150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $15.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its target price lowered by CIBC from $150.00 to $120.00. They currently have an outperformer rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $64.00 to $60.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $407.00 to $315.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $71.00 to $69.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$51.00 to C$49.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $116.00 to $111.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $131.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 2,850 ($37.58) to GBX 2,700 ($35.60). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$24.50 to C$22.50. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $51.00 to $71.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $184.00 to $173.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $62.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $44.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $51.00 to $41.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $240.00 to $230.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $95.00 to $80.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $100.00 to $80.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $103.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $164.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $155.00 to $125.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $130.00 to $105.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E) was given a C$2.30 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $302.00 to $285.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $2.50 to $2.00. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $172.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) had its target price lowered by Benchmark Co. from $25.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target cut by Stephens from $59.00 to $57.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $31.00 to $25.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $123.00 to $118.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $8.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its target price raised by Stephens from $75.00 to $80.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $52.00 to $45.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $270.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $55.00 to $42.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $6.00 to $2.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $63.00 to $61.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $195.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $267.00 to $240.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) was given a C$0.42 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $203.00 to $212.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $448.00 to $387.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $165.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) had its target price cut by Alliance Global Partners from $15.00 to $8.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $680.00 to $650.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $760.00 to $720.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $610.00 to $560.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) was given a C$53.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$45.00 to C$49.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $47.00 to $41.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $3.50 to $2.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $42.00 to $44.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $173.00 to $165.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $900.00 to $700.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $900.00 to $700.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $270.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) was given a C$141.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $95.00 to $87.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 8,900 ($117.35) to GBX 7,500 ($98.89). The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$91.00 to C$85.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $18.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $260.00 to $215.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$17.00.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $58.00 to $50.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $84.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $825.00 to $750.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kooth (LON:KOO) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 580 ($7.65) to GBX 490 ($6.46). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $52.00 to $40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $28.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 450 ($5.93) to GBX 330 ($4.35). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $92.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$58.00.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $55.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its price target reduced by Barrington Research from $27.00 to $25.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $250.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $7.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $62.00 to $40.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) was given a C$51.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $161.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $510.00 to $480.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $225.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $235.00 to $220.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $205.00 to $189.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $208.00 to $200.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $175.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $90.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$18.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) had its target price reduced by Benchmark Co. from $28.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 790 ($10.42) to GBX 660 ($8.70). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $1,150.00 to $1,140.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $1,280.00 to $1,025.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $1,250.00 to $1,025.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $88.00 to $82.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from $54.00 to $59.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $59.00 to $48.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $180.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Optima Health (LON:OPT) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 220 ($2.90). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$35.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $210.00 to $180.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $60.00 to $58.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $11.00 to $10.00. UBS Group AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $12.00 to $11.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $75.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $245.00 to $220.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $26.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $150.00 to $178.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$62.00 to C$59.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $122.00 to $110.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $26.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $190.00 to $160.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $11.50 to $9.50. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $80.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $12.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $14.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $32.00 to $25.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $90.00 to $72.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RTX (NYSE:RTX) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $136.00 to $144.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $148.00 to $140.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $114.00 to $103.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $120.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $12.00 to $9.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $39.00 to $32.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sagicor Financial (TSE:SFC) was given a C$9.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $59.00 to $58.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) was given a C$82.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $62.00 to $55.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $358.00 to $349.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $650.00 to $600.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $690.00 to $555.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $690.00 to $680.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $77.00 to $75.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $23.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$65.00 to C$63.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,410.00 to $1,375.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$62.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $147.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $27.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$74.00 to C$76.00. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $60.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $41.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $59.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $6.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $165.00 to $125.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$57.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $172.00 to $170.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $76.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $18.00 to $24.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $32.00 to $39.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VP (LON:VP) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 950 ($12.53) to GBX 905 ($11.93). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $6.50. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) had its price target cut by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $6.60 to $6.20. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$12.00 to C$11.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $320.00 to $275.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $14.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $61.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $88.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 3,700 ($48.79) to GBX 3,300 ($43.51). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $172.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$57.00.

Block (NYSE:XYZ) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $97.00 to $70.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $148.00 to $151.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) was given a $13.87 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $98.00 to $87.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $11.00 to $9.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $105.00 to $71.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.