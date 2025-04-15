Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 15th (AA, AC, ACDC, ADM, ADNT, ADSK, AFN, AGI, AGL, ALB)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 15th:
Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $47.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$29.00 to C$24.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $51.00 to $49.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $13.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $400.00 to $350.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$49.00 to C$46.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$48.00.
agilon health (NYSE:AGL) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $6.00 to $5.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
agilon health (NYSE:AGL) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $3.50 to $6.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $77.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $85.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $22.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $123.00 to $100.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $90.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $235.00 to $195.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $8.00 to $6.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.
AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$51.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $100.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.50 to $17.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $370.00 to $335.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $14.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $65.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $105.00 to $75.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 520 ($6.86) to GBX 525 ($6.92). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $111.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $120.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $63.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $49.00 to $53.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $27.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $76.00 to $77.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $70.00 to $53.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $52.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.50 to $9.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Breedon Group (LON:BREE) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 650 ($8.57) to GBX 625 ($8.24). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $118.00 to $138.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $60.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $85.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $67.00 to $62.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$77.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $350.00 to $300.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $166.00 to $158.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $388.00 to $362.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$120.00 to C$95.00.
Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$165.00 to C$150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $15.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its target price lowered by CIBC from $150.00 to $120.00. They currently have an outperformer rating on the stock.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $64.00 to $60.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $407.00 to $315.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $71.00 to $69.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$51.00 to C$49.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $116.00 to $111.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $131.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 2,850 ($37.58) to GBX 2,700 ($35.60). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$24.50 to C$22.50. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $51.00 to $71.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $184.00 to $173.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $62.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $44.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $51.00 to $41.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $240.00 to $230.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $95.00 to $80.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $100.00 to $80.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $103.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $164.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $155.00 to $125.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $130.00 to $105.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Enterprise Group (TSE:E) was given a C$2.30 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $302.00 to $285.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $2.50 to $2.00. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the stock.
EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $172.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) had its target price lowered by Benchmark Co. from $25.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target cut by Stephens from $59.00 to $57.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $31.00 to $25.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $123.00 to $118.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $8.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its target price raised by Stephens from $75.00 to $80.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $52.00 to $45.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Fiserv (NYSE:FI) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $270.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $55.00 to $42.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $6.00 to $2.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.
FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $63.00 to $61.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $195.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $267.00 to $240.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) was given a C$0.42 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $203.00 to $212.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $448.00 to $387.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $165.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) had its target price cut by Alliance Global Partners from $15.00 to $8.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $680.00 to $650.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $760.00 to $720.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $610.00 to $560.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) was given a C$53.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$45.00 to C$49.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $47.00 to $41.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $3.50 to $2.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $42.00 to $44.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $173.00 to $165.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $900.00 to $700.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $900.00 to $700.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $270.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
iA Financial (TSE:IAG) was given a C$141.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $95.00 to $87.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 8,900 ($117.35) to GBX 7,500 ($98.89). The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$91.00 to C$85.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Infosys (NYSE:INFY) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $18.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $260.00 to $215.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$17.00.
Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $58.00 to $50.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $84.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $825.00 to $750.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Kooth (LON:KOO) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 580 ($7.65) to GBX 490 ($6.46). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $52.00 to $40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $28.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 450 ($5.93) to GBX 330 ($4.35). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $92.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$58.00.
ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $55.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its price target reduced by Barrington Research from $27.00 to $25.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $250.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $7.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $62.00 to $40.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) was given a C$51.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $161.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $510.00 to $480.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $225.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $235.00 to $220.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $205.00 to $189.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $208.00 to $200.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $175.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $90.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$18.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) had its target price reduced by Benchmark Co. from $28.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 790 ($10.42) to GBX 660 ($8.70). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $1,150.00 to $1,140.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $1,280.00 to $1,025.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $1,250.00 to $1,025.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $88.00 to $82.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from $54.00 to $59.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $59.00 to $48.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $180.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Optima Health (LON:OPT) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 220 ($2.90). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$35.00.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $210.00 to $180.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $60.00 to $58.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $11.00 to $10.00. UBS Group AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.
UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $12.00 to $11.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $75.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $245.00 to $220.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $26.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.
Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $150.00 to $178.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$62.00 to C$59.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $122.00 to $110.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $26.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $190.00 to $160.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $11.50 to $9.50. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $80.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $12.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $14.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $32.00 to $25.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $90.00 to $72.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
RTX (NYSE:RTX) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $136.00 to $144.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $148.00 to $140.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $114.00 to $103.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $120.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $12.00 to $9.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.
Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $39.00 to $32.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Sagicor Financial (TSE:SFC) was given a C$9.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $59.00 to $58.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) was given a C$82.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $62.00 to $55.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $358.00 to $349.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $650.00 to $600.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $690.00 to $555.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $690.00 to $680.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $77.00 to $75.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $23.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$65.00 to C$63.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,410.00 to $1,375.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$62.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $147.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $27.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$74.00 to C$76.00. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $60.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $41.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $59.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $6.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $165.00 to $125.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$57.00.
Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $172.00 to $170.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $76.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $18.00 to $24.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $32.00 to $39.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
VP (LON:VP) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 950 ($12.53) to GBX 905 ($11.93). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $6.50. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) had its price target cut by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $6.60 to $6.20. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$12.00 to C$11.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $320.00 to $275.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $14.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Cactus (NYSE:WHD) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $61.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $88.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 3,700 ($48.79) to GBX 3,300 ($43.51). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $172.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$57.00.
Block (NYSE:XYZ) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $97.00 to $70.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $148.00 to $151.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) was given a $13.87 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $98.00 to $87.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $11.00 to $9.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $105.00 to $71.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
