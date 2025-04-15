Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 83000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Resverlogix Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -10.95, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of C$7.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05.

About Resverlogix

Resverlogix Corp clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is developing an advanced epigenetic drug called apabetalone for the treatment of patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, peripheral artery disease, orphan diseases, and neurodegenerative diseases.

