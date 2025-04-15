Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Bought by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 488.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,140 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 515.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4,104.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

REXR stock opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.92. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $52.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.31. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 3.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on REXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.17.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

