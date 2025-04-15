RH (NYSE:RH) Stock Holdings Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 69.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,690 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.97% of RH worth $70,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in RH by 7,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of RH by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $276.00 target price on RH in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on RH from $515.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on RH from $450.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.44.

RH Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $163.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.44. RH has a twelve month low of $123.03 and a twelve month high of $457.26.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $812.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.21 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RH

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.73, for a total value of $268,038.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total transaction of $11,261,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,880 shares of company stock valued at $13,890,504 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

