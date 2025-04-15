Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Short Interest Update

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Rise Gold Trading Up 5.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:RYES traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,439. Rise Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.
About Rise Gold
