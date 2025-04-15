Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Short Interest Update

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rise Gold Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYES traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,439. Rise Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.

Get Rise Gold alerts:

About Rise Gold

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Rise Gold Corp. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine property that comprises approximately 175 acres surface land and approximately 2,560 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley of Nevada County in northern California.

Receive News & Ratings for Rise Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rise Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.