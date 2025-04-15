RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) Trading Up 1.4% – Here’s Why

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.68 and last traded at $22.50. Approximately 24,354 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 23,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.97.

Get RiverFront Strategic Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverFront Strategic Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,423 shares during the period.

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

The RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (RIGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed global fixed-income portfolio that invests in various types of fixed-income securities without currency limitation. RIGS was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by RiverFront.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverFront Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.