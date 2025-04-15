Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,583 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 25,440 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth $129,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 327.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 42,747 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 32,747 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,000,392 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $145,550,000 after purchasing an additional 223,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 46.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100,700 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 31,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 6,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $97,766.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,183.76. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 35,713 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $491,410.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,847.36. The trade was a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,427 shares of company stock worth $2,237,044. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 95.51% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Baird R W lowered Rivian Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

