Robert W. Baird Has Lowered Expectations for Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Stock Price

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $59.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.85% from the company’s previous close.

NXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on Nextracker from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Nextracker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nextracker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.82.

Nextracker Price Performance

NASDAQ NXT opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.20. Nextracker has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $62.31.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.31. Nextracker had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 20.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nextracker will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Nextracker

In related news, President Howard Wenger sold 6,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $272,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 209,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,425. This trade represents a 2.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 9,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $455,480.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,095,822.70. The trade was a 6.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,520 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextracker

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Nextracker by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nextracker by 448.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Nextracker by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

