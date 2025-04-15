Robert W. Baird Issues Pessimistic Forecast for agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Stock Price

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of agilon health from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie started coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised agilon health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.30 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of agilon health in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.29.

NYSE:AGL opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.38. agilon health has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGL. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in agilon health by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,331,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346,295 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 187.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,212,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,357 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in agilon health by 1,042.7% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 2,108,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 1,924,157 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in agilon health by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,541,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,524 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 326.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,415,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,492 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

