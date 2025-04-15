Robert W. Baird Reiterates Neutral Rating for Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV)

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $529.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $625.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $518.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Stephens downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.41.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $441.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $413.71 and a 200-day moving average of $411.99. The company has a market cap of $99.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $362.21 and a 1 year high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $183,902.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,745.11. The trade was a 19.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total transaction of $1,388,635.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,970.80. The trade was a 25.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Tobam grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

