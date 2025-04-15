Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 3,319 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $16,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV opened at $90.77 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $79.69 and a one year high of $95.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.