Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $15.60 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,751 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $15,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 462,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,554,000 after purchasing an additional 25,882 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $351,364.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,819.50. The trade was a 25.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total value of $75,500.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,260.96. The trade was a 13.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $1,075,923. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROK. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.11.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $233.38 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $308.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.41. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

