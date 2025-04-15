Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $21.33 Million Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 821,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,267 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 1.77% of BioLife Solutions worth $21,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,364,000 after buying an additional 95,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 842,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,107,000 after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 20.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $638,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Northland Securities upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

BioLife Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.33. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.93.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $22.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioLife Solutions

In related news, CMO Todd Berard sold 8,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $201,719.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 135,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,080,762.96. This trade represents a 6.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $68,560.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,117.60. The trade was a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,533 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioLife Solutions Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

