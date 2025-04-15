Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 1,046 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $17,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Glenview Trust co lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower stock opened at $217.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.75 billion, a PE ratio of 91.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $170.46 and a 12 month high of $243.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.37%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. JMP Securities initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $3,000,283.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,631.20. This trade represents a 20.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

