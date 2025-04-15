Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.13, but opened at $19.95. Rocket Lab USA shares last traded at $21.31, with a volume of 7,740,702 shares trading hands.

RKLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised shares of Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.72.

Rocket Lab USA Trading Up 8.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -56.59 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.64.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 39.47% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. The company had revenue of $132.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Frank Klein sold 1,835 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $36,571.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,417,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,253,644.92. This trade represents a 0.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 25.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 118,237 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 24,213 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,080 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 11,375 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,614 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 36,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 85,025 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

