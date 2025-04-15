Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the March 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Rockhopper Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of RCKHF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.53. 7,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,900. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35. Rockhopper Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.68.

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile

Rockhopper Exploration plc, an oil and gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of oil and gas acreage primarily in the Falkland Islands. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Wiltshire, the United Kingdom.

