Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the March 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Rockhopper Exploration Stock Performance
Shares of RCKHF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.53. 7,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,900. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35. Rockhopper Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.68.
Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile
