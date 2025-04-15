Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 282,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,815 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.19% of Roku worth $21,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,183,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,134,000 after buying an additional 4,613,570 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $29,559,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,296,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,412,000 after purchasing an additional 357,100 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 506,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,642,000 after purchasing an additional 314,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 265.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 265,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,715,000 after purchasing an additional 192,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -66.85 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.49. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.33 and a 52 week high of $104.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Roku to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark upped their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,243 shares in the company, valued at $468,225. The trade was a 42.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $77,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,174.90. This represents a 1.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,905 shares of company stock valued at $6,638,056. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

