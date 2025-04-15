Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.29 and last traded at $59.72. Approximately 835,088 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,793,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Citizens Jmp raised Roku to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.54.

Get Roku alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Roku

Roku Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -66.46 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.49.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,225. This represents a 42.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 5,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,555 shares in the company, valued at $5,878,922. This trade represents a 7.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,905 shares of company stock valued at $6,638,056. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Roku by 264.4% in the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 25,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 18,520 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Roku by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,353,000 after acquiring an additional 56,820 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,661,000 after acquiring an additional 34,898 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Roku by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.