Rossby Financial LCC Makes New $295,000 Investment in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $682,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,829,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,054,000.

Shares of IEI opened at $117.66 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.16 and a twelve month high of $120.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.3417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

