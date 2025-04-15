Rossby Financial LCC Takes Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBITFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $48.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.83. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

