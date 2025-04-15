Rossby Financial LCC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 711,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $635,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $118.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $140.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.