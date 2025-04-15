Royal Bank of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RDFN. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.25 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Redfin from $7.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Redfin to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Redfin from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of Redfin stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,960,129. Redfin has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $15.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.56.

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 16,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $180,730.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,968.40. This trade represents a 17.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Redfin by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

