Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “C$51.00” Price Target for Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) has been assigned a C$51.00 price target by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.55% from the stock’s current price.

MFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$46.60.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Manulife Financial stock traded up C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$40.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,997,833. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$31.24 and a 12 month high of C$46.42.

In related news, Director Kenneth Michael Ross sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.91, for a total value of C$144,572.68. Also, Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.43, for a total value of C$167,882.21. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,683 shares of company stock valued at $816,102. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

