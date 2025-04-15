Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Invests $598,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,610,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,855,000 after purchasing an additional 412,835 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,228,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,964,000 after buying an additional 312,572 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,111,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,753,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,937,000 after buying an additional 85,976 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,590,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,500,000 after acquiring an additional 118,766 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $20.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

