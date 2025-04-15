Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Ceeto Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 771,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,553,000 after acquiring an additional 16,453 shares during the period. Petros Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $1,078,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 683.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 29,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 26,068 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Daiwa America upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $100.91 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.69 and a 200 day moving average of $119.36. The company has a market capitalization of $56.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.