SageView Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,286,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,053,330,000 after acquiring an additional 879,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,920,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,642,000 after purchasing an additional 115,270 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in DTE Energy by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,899,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,150,000 after acquiring an additional 582,643 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,462,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,358,000 after acquiring an additional 822,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,306,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,780,000 after acquiring an additional 31,827 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $492,457.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at $900,571.56. The trade was a 35.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $935,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,470.80. This represents a 33.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,205. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Barclays lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.58.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE Energy stock opened at $133.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.88. DTE Energy has a one year low of $103.06 and a one year high of $140.39. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

