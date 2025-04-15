SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 4,817 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Down 3.3 %

PAUG opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.36. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a 52 week low of $34.37 and a 52 week high of $39.48. The company has a market capitalization of $703.69 million, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.49.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

