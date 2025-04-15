SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 33,894 Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:KAUG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:KAUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 30,846 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

BATS:KAUG opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $26.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator US Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August (KAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the iShares Russell 2000 ETF, up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period.

