SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 7,917 iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 368,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,128,000 after acquiring an additional 95,863 shares in the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 35,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $997,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 351,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,127,000 after buying an additional 95,304 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA USRT opened at $53.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.60. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $63.22.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

