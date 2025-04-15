SageView Advisory Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Balchem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Balchem by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Balchem during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCPC stock opened at $164.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.97. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $137.69 and a 12 month high of $186.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.96 million. Balchem had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 11.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCPC. Sidoti upgraded Balchem to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Balchem in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

