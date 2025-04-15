SageView Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 73.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. HTLF Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock opened at $90.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.40. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $107.14. The company has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

