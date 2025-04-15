SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,573 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $798,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,098 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,181.38. This trade represents a 15.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $73.82 on Tuesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $96.81. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.95.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 22.97%.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.83%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

