Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,522,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,149,779,000 after purchasing an additional 25,090 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Saia by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $883,941,000 after buying an additional 794,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,292,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 261,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,670,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Saia by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 249,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,833,000 after acquiring an additional 105,356 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAIA. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Saia from $456.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $535.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $557.00 to $422.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.39.

Saia Stock Up 3.1 %

Saia stock opened at $340.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.57. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.50 and a fifty-two week high of $624.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.12.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.69 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total transaction of $3,671,619.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,599,114.30. This trade represents a 29.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.74, for a total value of $394,498.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,482.46. The trade was a 8.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,493 shares of company stock worth $4,646,181 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

