Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 1,855.6% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Salvatore Ferragamo Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SFRGY opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $5.40.
About Salvatore Ferragamo
