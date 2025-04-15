Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 1,855.6% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Salvatore Ferragamo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SFRGY opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $5.40.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

About Salvatore Ferragamo

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. It offers men’s and women’s footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men’s and women’s leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.