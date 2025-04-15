Santos FC Fan Token 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.85 Million (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be bought for approximately $2.45 or 0.00002873 BTC on popular exchanges. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $11.17 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Santos FC Fan Token has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Santos FC Fan Token

Santos FC Fan Token’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

