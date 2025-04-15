Sareum (LON:SAR) Stock Price Down 8.8% – Should You Sell?

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.20 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.70 ($0.25). 290,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 516,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.27).

Sareum Trading Down 7.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £23.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of -1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.05.

Sareum (LON:SAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX (0.90) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sareum Holdings plc will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

About Sareum

In other Sareum news, insider Stephen Parker purchased 84,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £10,083.96 ($13,296.36). Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Sareum is a specialist drug development company delivering targeted small molecule therapeutics to improve the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The Company aims to generate value through licensing its candidates to international pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies at the preclinical or early clinical trials stage.

Sareum is advancing internal programmes focused on distinct dual tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) / Janus kinase 1 (JAK1) inhibitors through preclinical development as therapies for autoimmune diseases, including the ‘cytokine storm’ immune system overreaction to Covid-19 and other viral infections, (SDC-1801) and cancer immunotherapy (SDC-1802).

Sareum also has an economic interest in SRA737, a clinical-stage oral, selective Checkpoint kinase 1 (Chk1) inhibitor that targets cancer cell replication and DNA damage repair mechanisms.

