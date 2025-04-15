Savvy Advisors Inc. Acquires 133 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Fiserv by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE FI opened at $212.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.90. The company has a market cap of $118.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $238.59.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Fiserv from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fiserv from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.