Savvy Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Savvy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LCTU. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 907,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,099,000 after buying an additional 394,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 647,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,442,000 after acquiring an additional 43,768 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:LCTU opened at $58.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.71. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1 year low of $52.48 and a 1 year high of $67.15.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

