Savvy Advisors Inc. Invests $346,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.98. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

