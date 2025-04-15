Savvy Advisors Inc. Invests $418,000 in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 87 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Public Storage by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 24.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:PSA opened at $288.47 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $256.31 and a 1-year high of $369.99. The company has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $296.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 112.89%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $298.00 to $299.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.08.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

