Savvy Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RY opened at $115.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $95.84 and a 1-year high of $128.05. The stock has a market cap of $162.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0251 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 46.18%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

