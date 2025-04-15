Scancell (LON:SCLP) Trading 29.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 29.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.38 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.15). Approximately 10,537,342 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,073% from the average daily volume of 897,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.48 ($0.11).

Scancell Stock Up 29.8 %

The stock has a market cap of £113.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -566.79.

Scancell (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX (1.35) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Scancell Holdings plc will post -2.5361112 EPS for the current year.

About Scancell

Scancell (LSE:SCLP) is a clinical stage immunotherapy biotech company developing treatments for significant unmet needs in cancer. We aim to translate our innovation and creativity into increased and durable responses in patients without compromising safety, addressing hard-to-treat cancers.

Scancell has developed a pipeline of ‘off-the-shelf’ vaccines to induce immune responses and highly tumour specific monoclonal antibodies to redirect immune cells or drugs.

