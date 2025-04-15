Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 69.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Griffin Securities lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.14. 3,350,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,398,547. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.97. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $51.96.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Schlumberger news, VP Ugo Prechner sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $309,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,808. The trade was a 38.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 123,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $5,427,346.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,140,160.34. The trade was a 40.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,905 shares of company stock worth $13,609,283 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 584.7% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

