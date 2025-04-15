Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Insider Sells $419,580.07 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) insider Karen Akinsanya sold 16,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $419,580.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at $392,031.25. The trade was a 51.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Schrödinger Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of SDGR traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.59. 2,903,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,647. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.77. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.81.
Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 35.77% and a negative net margin of 91.84%. The company had revenue of $88.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.
SDGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Schrödinger from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.
Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.
