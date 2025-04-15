Scotia Capital Inc. Has $570,000 Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 414.9% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG stock opened at $95.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.69 and its 200-day moving average is $96.46. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $117.26.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.92%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NRG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Guggenheim raised their price target on NRG Energy from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

