Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 87 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,664,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,941,418,000 after buying an additional 88,654 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equinix by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,412,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,037,000 after acquiring an additional 62,005 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,264,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,135,606,000 after purchasing an additional 81,144 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,938,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,827,847,000 after purchasing an additional 44,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,804,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,188,000 after purchasing an additional 401,991 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $903.72, for a total value of $308,168.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,319.60. This represents a 19.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 684 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.51, for a total value of $643,308.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,878,652.27. This represents a 7.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,054 shares of company stock worth $17,466,950. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $783.87 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.14 and a 12-month high of $994.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $860.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $900.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. Analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 219.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $822.00 to $834.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,085.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Equinix from $1,094.00 to $1,053.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.59.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

