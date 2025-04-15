Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases New Position in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dayforce in the 4th quarter valued at $1,764,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Dayforce by 464.0% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 87,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 71,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Dayforce by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dayforce by 382.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,215,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dayforce from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Dayforce from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dayforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.86.

In other Dayforce news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $71,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,839.26. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dayforce stock opened at $56.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 511.59, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. Dayforce Inc has a 12-month low of $47.08 and a 12-month high of $82.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.15 and its 200 day moving average is $67.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 6.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dayforce Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

