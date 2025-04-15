Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $473,354,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,763,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,713 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,960,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,926 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,409,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,620,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,653,964,000 after buying an additional 1,222,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE D opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.78.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on D. Argus upgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

