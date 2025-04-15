Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 100 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 665.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,192 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after buying an additional 34,074 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 595,267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $104,910,000 after acquiring an additional 49,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 41,342.9% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,901 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $131.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.76. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $116.56 and a one year high of $306.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $50,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,197.50. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 21,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $3,039,360.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,589,129.27. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,311 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,158. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on First Solar from $282.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $223.00 to $217.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $304.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.75.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

